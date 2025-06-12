It’s official! Enrique Iglesias coming to India this October

If you are a fan of Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and want to see him perform live, then there’s great news for you. Enrique is coming to India this October for a grand show in Mumbai.

As per an official statement, the ‘Hero’ hitmaker will perform in Mumbai on October 30, at the MMRDA Grounds, BKC.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, the company who hosted Bryan Adams in India last year stated, “Bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment. The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India’s stature on the global touring stage.”

Enrique will deliver a career-spanning setlist encompassing both iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his three-decade-plus career.

Enrique, who first exploded onto the scene in 1995, has sold over 180 million albums and amassed over 40 billion streams. He holds the record for 154 No. 1 singles across Billboard charts, including 27 No. 1 singles on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs Chart, surpassing Michael Jackson for the most number ones in that chart’s history. He is a recipient of multiple Grammys, Billboard Awards, American Music Awards and ASCAP Awards. (ANI)

