Actor Govinda discharged from hospital after suffering ‘fatigue’

Actor Govinda has been discharged from the CritiCare Asia Multispeciality Hospital in Juhu after he was admitted earlier on Wednesday.

After the discharge, the actor talked to the media and shared an update on his health. The actor said that he suffered "fatigue" due to hard work.

While talking to the media, he said, "I did a lot of hard work. I suffered fatigue. I used to do Yog Pranayama, but to build personality, I did heavy exercise. I feel it is good to do yoga pranayama. I have taken the medicines."

This is the second time that the 'Partner' actor has been hospitalised in recent months. In October last year, Govinda was rushed to the CritiCare Hospital after he sustained a bullet injury on the leg from his revolver.

The incident took place during the wee hours when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police.

He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time. While talking to ANI, actor Govinda briefly discussed his upcoming show 'Lane Den', saying that it will be based entirely on business."The title is Lane Den, and it will be all about business. I cannot reveal many details, but it is true that I am going to discuss business in such a way that people's perception towards the business will change after the show," Govinda told ANI.

On the guest list for the show, the 'Dulhe Raja' actor is likely to approach big stars from the Bollywood industry.

The actor urges people to watch his upcoming show."I will definitely approach everyone, and I want people to understand this show, Lane Den. I want people to understand that there were once top-level comedy shows and cinemas in the world, which are now missing. I want people to watch this show," he said.

The show aims to bridge "entertainment and enterprise, offering insights into business ideas, deals, and investments, all with Govinda's signature charm and wit."

The show is expected to showcase real stories, creative ventures, and engaging business discussions in true Govinda style. (ANI)

