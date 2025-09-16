Kajol ranks Govinda as her favourite guest over Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Bollywood actresses Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to host a new talk show together titled “Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle”.

On account of the show’s trailer launch event held in Mumbai, the actresses were asked about their favourite guest on the talk show. To this, Kajol immediately said, “Govinda!” Kajol elaborated, “I think our two most favourite guests on the show would have to be Salman and Aamir.”

Pausing in between to rethink, Kajol said, “No, actually, to be very honest, my favourite guest on the show was Govinda.” She added, “I have to say that he was so super entertaining. I mean not to say that everybody was not nice or good, but Govinda is Govinda! Hands down, nobody can argue with that! He is a trend; he is an icon; all of it. I mean, everybody has their go-to Govinda dance song, and we can instantly think about it right now!” Twinkle Khanna completely concurred with Kajol, while the audience present at the event vouched for the same. Talking about the trailer of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, it offers an exclusive, unmissable peek into the world, minds, and hearts of Bollywood top celebrities, further brimming with inside jokes, cherished memories, career-defining milestones, and, of course, a dash of spicy linkups and rumours.

Helmed by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the show has been produced by Banijay Asia and is set to premiere on September 25 in India and across 240+ countries and territories worldwide, with a new episode dropping every Thursday. All set to host a talk show for the first time ever, Kajol said, “Twinkle and I go way back, and whenever we get talking, it’s delightful chaos, the most fun kind you can imagine! That’s really where the idea of this talk show came from. It’s us doing what we love most while catching up with friends from the industry the audience is always curious about. We have turned the traditional talk-show format on its head: no single host, no formulaic questions, and definitely no safe, rehearsed answers. On Too Much, it’s unapologetic and unfiltered, filled with laughter and real conversations we hope audiences across generations will connect with and enjoy.” Twinkle added further, “I have always believed the best conversations are honest and laced with humour, and that’s exactly the heart of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. This isn’t about rehearsed answers or picture-perfect moments, but about spontaneity, authenticity, and a healthy dose of mischief. (IANS)

