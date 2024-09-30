Anupam Kher Replaces Mahatma Gandhi In Fake Currency Worth Rs 1.60 Crore Seized In Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was taken by surprise after knowing that his face featured on counterfeit currency notes worth approximately Rs 1.6 crore that was seized in Gujarat.

In a viral clip shared online, Kher's face can be seen on bundles of Rs 500 notes instead of Mahatma Gandhi's.

Raising further eyebrows, The term ‘Resole Bank of India’ was printed on the fake notes instead of ‘Reserve Bank of India’. The Counterfeit currency was recovered during an operation launched by the Ahmedabad Police.