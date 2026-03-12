Actor Joe Alwyn joins psychological drama ‘Seance on a Wet Afternoon’

Actor Joe Alwyn has joined the cast of director Tomas Alfredson’s upcoming film ‘Seance On A Wet Afternoon’, which is currently in production.

As confirmed by Deadline, Alwyn will star alongside Rachel Weisz and Matthew Macfadyen in the adaptation, scripted by Jack Thorne.

The project marks the latest collaboration for Alfredson, known for his atmospheric storytelling, with Thorne, who penned the screenplay.

The film is based on the psychological premise of a woman who claims to possess psychic abilities and orchestrates a risky scheme to prove them.

According to Deadline, the story follows Myra, a self-proclaimed medium who persuades her husband, Billy, to kidnap the son of a wealthy family. Her plan is to later help authorities locate the missing child using her supposed psychic powers, thereby legitimizing her reputation as a medium. However, when Myra’s true motivations begin to surface, Billy realizes the scheme may spiral beyond their control and threaten to destroy them both.

The film is being produced by Element Pictures and Astral Projection. Producers include Robyn Slovo, Ed Guiney, and Andrew Lowe, alongside Polly Stokes and Weisz. The project forms part of Astral Projection’s first-look and development agreement with Fremantle.

Cinematography is led by Marcell Rev, known for his work on the series ‘Euphoria.’ Production design is handled by BAFTA award-winning designer Jacqueline Abrahams, whose credits include ‘The Lobster.’

Costume design comes from Sarah Blenkinsop, recognized for ‘All Of Us Strangers.’ (ANI)

