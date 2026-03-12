Actor Ravi Mohan Claims Men Are the Biggest Victims, Cites Judicial Support

Stating that he was silently building his life and urging people to let him live, actor Ravi Mohan has now pointed out that men were the biggest victims and that this was something that even our judicial system understood.

Taking to his Instagram page to put out post of him living silently in his space, the actor wrote, “Naan Amaithiyaaga en vazhakaiyai urvaaki kondu irukiraen (I am silently building my life). Decided to write this again : Say all you guys want to say again, since you guys think only women are right. Men are the biggest victims and even our judicial system understands that.”

The actor went on to say, “One day you will all know my heart and what I have done for the people I love. Let a guy live please and keep your ugly thoughts to yourself. I’m going back to my lane (folded hands).” (IANS)

