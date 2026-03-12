Actor Kathryn Hahn to play Mother Gothel in Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ remake

Actor Kathryn Hahn has confirmed that she will play the villain Mother Gothel in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated hit ‘Tangled.’

The ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ star shared the news through a video on Instagram, where she revealed the casting while wearing a T-shirt featuring multiple cutouts of the animated character Mother Gothel.

In the clip, Hahn joked that she had recently learned the meaning of “OOTD,” or “Outfit of the Day.” The reveal also carried a humorous coincidence, since joining Instagram, the actor’s username has been @motherhahn.

Mother Gothel is the central antagonist in ‘Tangled’, a manipulative woman who keeps Rapunzel hidden away in a secluded tower to harness the healing magic of the princess’ long blonde hair.

As per Deadline, in the live-action film, Rapunzel will be played by Teagan Croft, while Milo Manheim of the Zombies franchise has been cast as Flynn Rider, the charming thief who becomes Rapunzel’s ally.

The project is set to be directed by Michael Gracey, known for helming the musical film ‘The Greatest Showman.’

The screenplay comes from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, whose previous credits include ‘Do Revenge’ and ‘Someone Great.’

Producer Kristin Burr will oversee the project through Burr! Productions, with Lucy Kitada serving as executive producer, Deadline has confirmed.

Reports about Hahn’s involvement first surfaced earlier this year. At one stage, two-time Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson had reportedly been in early discussions for the role of Mother Gothel. However, she was unable to pursue the project due to scheduling commitments tied to upcoming productions, including ‘The Batman Part II’ and a reboot of ‘The Exorcist.’ (ANI)

Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Advocates for Mandatory Therapy for Child Actors Amidst Industry Pressures