Actor Nayanthara Defends Against Plastic Surgery Rumors: "It's Just Diet and Weight Fluctuation"

Actor Nayanthara is hitting back at the trolls! The actress has been on the radar of netizens, who have been accusing her of going under the knife to accentuate her facial features by comparing her old and new photos. Amidst the growing rumours, Nayanthara decided to speak up, rubbishing all the reports that have been on the internet for some time now. In a conversation with Hauterrfly, the Jawan actress addressed her changing facial looks saying that there is no plastic

Explaining her changing facial features, she said, “I take the time to perfect it because it’s the real game changer. I’ve had different brow phases over the years. Maybe that’s why people think my face is changing and I keep looking different. Maybe that’s why a lot of people think I’ve done something to my face.”

The actress further added, “But that’s not true. On record…not true. Not that it’s wrong. But for me, it has just been diet, so there’s been a lot of weight fluctuation and my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me, you’ll know there’s no plastic in here.”

Nayanthara has been one of the actresses who never shies from speaking her mind and hitting back at the wrong reports concerning her.

The actor made her debut in 2003 with the Malayalam film, “Manassinakkare”. Over the years, she has been part of several critically acclaimed movies. (Agencies)

