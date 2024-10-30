‘Purely customized, never used leather’: Spiritual orator Jaya Kishori clarifies on using Dior bag

After facing backlash on social media for carrying an expensive handbag with her name on it, spiritual orator and singer Jaya Kishori on Tuesday clarified that it is purely a customized fabric bag adding that she does not use leather.

Several users criticized her for using a leather bag despite being a spiritual orator, who preaches to people around the world to stay away from materialism and detachment and is being accused of behaving oppositely.

Giving her clarification, Kishori said, “One does not use brands just by looking at them. You go somewhere and if you like something, you buy it. I have some principles, one of which is that I do not use leather, I have never used it. But if I like something then I buy it. I want to say that you should work hard and earn money so that you can have a good comfortable life for yourself and your family. Did any king not wear gold jewelry? The real meaning of spirituality is that you can buy things but things should not buy you. That limit has always been given to me by spirituality.”

The 29-year-old said that her justification is just for the people who follow and believe in her and not for those who just want to troll her on social media.

“It is purely a customized fabric bag. I have had this bag for a long time. I started working 22 years ago and I am not so stupid that I will let 22 years of hard work go to waste like this,” she added.

Asserting that she is a “normal girl”, Kishori mentioned that she tells the youth the same thing that they should work hard, earn money, and have a good life.

“Those who have come to my ‘Katha’ know very well that I never say that everything is ‘moh maya’, don’t earn money or renounce everything. I have not renounced anything, so how can I tell you to do so? I am clear from day one that I am not a saint, sadhu or sadhvi. I am a normal girl, I live in a normal house, I live with my family... I tell the same thing to the youth that you should work hard, earn money, give yourself a good life, give your family a good life and fulfill your dreams,” she said.

Kishori was criticized on social media after she was seen carrying an expensive Dior “Book Tote” with her name customized on it at an airport. (ANI)

