Actor Prabhas’ cryptic note fuels marriage rumours

Actor Prabhas, who has acted in the hit franchise “Bahubali” and is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898AD”, took to social media on Friday to share a cryptic note. In the short note, he revealed that someone special is about to enter his life.

The post sent his fans into a frenzy with many speculating that the actor might be hinting at his marriage or finding his lady love. Meanwhile, others argued that the post was just a promotional activity for his upcoming movie. Well, fans will have to wait for the actor to make the big revelation in the coming days. “Darlings!!... Finally, someone very special is about to enter our life...Wait cheyandi,” Prabhas’ note read. Check it out below!

“Kalki 2898 AD” also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The film is inspired by Hindu mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. The film will release worldwide on 27 June 2024 in theatres.

Prabhas was last seen in “Adipurush”. The film turned out to be a dud at the BO. He was also seen in “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, John Vijay, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, Brahmaji, Devaraj, Mime Gopi, Saurav Lokesh, Vajrang Shetty and Pramod Panju.

Coming to his personal life, Prabhas has been linked to his “Baahubali” leading lady Anushka Shetty in the past. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours. It was also rumoured that he is dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon after Sanon’s Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan teased her about her off-screen equation with Prabhas on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. However, Sanon later clarified the speculations and revealed that Dhawan was just joking on the dance reality TV show. (Agencies)

