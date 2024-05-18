Bollywood actor Imran Khan, Lekha Washington confirm relationship

Bollywood actor Imran Khan’s return to the spot light has set the internet abuzz, not just about his professional endeavours but also about his personal life.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement ever since Imran confirmed his relationship with Lekha Washington, and now, the duo has taken a significant step by making their romance Instagram official.

Amidst the azure backdrop of the sea and sky, Lekha Washington shared a tender moment captured in a picture on her Instagram, marking the first official acknowledgement of their relationship on social media.

The image, shared without any caption on Lekha’s Instagram Stories, portrays the couple in a heartfelt embrace, gazing into each other’s eyes with an undeniable connection.

This revelation follows Imran Khan’s confirmation of his romance with Lekha.

Imran, previously married to Avantika Malik, has a daughter named Imara with her.

Speculations about their separation surfaced in 2019, although neither Imran nor Avantika publicly addressed the rumours until last year when reports emerged of their decision to part ways. (ANI)

