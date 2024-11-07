Actor Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to supporting writers

Actor Prabhas, whose movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ registered a solid success at the box-office, is moving up to the top of Maslow’s hierarchy. The actor has launched The Script Craft, a platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging writers.

The initiative gives writers a platform where they can share their story ideas with a broad audience, showcase their creativity, and gain visibility. Writers can submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas. Audiences can then read and rate these submissions, with the highest-rated stories rising to the top.

The feedback system focuses on ratings rather than comments, creating a constructive environment that helps writers build confidence and receive positive support for their ideas.

To mark its launch, The Script Craft has introduced a special contest titled ‘Imagine Your Favourite Hero with Superpowers’. Writers are invited to submit a maximum 3,500-word story reimagining a hero with superhuman abilities. The writer, selected based on audience engagement, will earn the opportunity to work as either an assistant writer or assistant director on a real project. (IANS)

