Singham Again: ‘Ramayan reference not added to script for Diwali release’

Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer “Singham Again” is just days away from its big theatrical release. The film’s trailer indicates that the plot takes heavy references from Hindu mythological epic Ramayan. Many have speculated whether the film’s storyline was changed to make it appropriate for Diwali release. Now, the film’s writer Milap Zaveri has opened up about the inclusion of the Ramayan storyline in the film and revealed if the move was intentional.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Zaveri said that the script of “Singham Again” was much bigger than any of the previous films in the franchise. “On the script level, 1000 per cent. I am yet to watch the final film but on the script level, 100 per cent it is better than the other “Singhams”. The emotion of Ramayan that Rohit has brought into the script is beautiful. It is going to create a place in every Indian’s heart.”

Zaveri called Rohit the biggest star of the film which features top Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar among others. Milap was asked about the parallels drawn with Ramayan’s story in the film and the writer said that even when the film was scheduled for Independence Day, they had the same storyline.

“The story is by Kshitij Patwardhan. When Kshitij met Rohit, he already had this thought that what if we marry Ramayan with the Singham cop universe and create this story and I think Rohit loved it. This film was originally going to be released on August 15, which has nothing to do with Diwali. The film was delayed at the shooting stage so it just so happened that we are now releasing on Diwali with a film that has Ramayan in it. This is a co-incidence. We haven’t added Ramayan to encash Diwali. Ramayan was in the script right from the start, even when we were not coming to theatres on Diwali,” he said.

Rohit pulled a casting coup of sorts with “Singham Again” which brings together the biggest of stars in one film and when Milap was asked if there was any friction on set between the stars, he said that he wasn’t on the set every day to observe their dynamics. But, he also added, that Rohit knows how to create a balance on set. “When the captain of the ship is someone like Rohit… the biggest star if you ask me is Rohit Shetty in that entire ensemble. He is such a star director who has got such a legacy that I don’t think any of these frivolous things will happen on his set. Because there is so much clarity, so much command that he has over his set, over his craft. Very few people can bring such a cast together,” he said and added, “I am sure he has handled all of them beautifully and given each of them their respect, position and importance while making the movie.” (Agencies)

