Actor Rajkummar Rao tells Karan Johar of how he was replaced overnight by a star kid

Actor Rajkummar Rao has established his career in Bollywood in a very short time span. Rao, who has been hailed as one the finest young actors of Bollywood, started his career from scratch without any big support. Recently during his chat with director Karan Johar, the actor shared his views on the outsider vs insider debate. In a special segment of “An Imperfectly Perfect Chat”, the “Stree” actor shared that he lost a project to a star kid.

During the chat shared on Dharma Productions’ YouTube channel, Johar claimed, “Sometimes they are using it as a tool to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an outsider and lost opportunity to a star kid’. Somebody is saying, ‘I didn’t attend a party so I didn’t get a role.’ I don’t know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

Replying to Karan’s views, the actor shared his struggle story as an outsider, he said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’. Making contacts is not a problem, but you’re not going to a party and going to say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact’. That’s not going to happen.”

Further, the actor shared his heartbreaking experience, ‘’But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. In my mind, I was like it was ‘not fair’. Just because you can control things, you know some people, you can make calls [it shouldn’t be done]. But yes, this has happened.”

Born in Gurgaon, Haryana, Rajkummar has carved a niche for himself in the Indian film industry with his prolific acting. He has been part of critically acclaimed movies and has delivered several blockbuster hits as well. The actor made his debut in 2010 with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha. The actor graduated from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in 2008.

On the work front, he was last seen in Srikanth. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the movie tells the inspiring true story of blind man Srikanth Bolla, who went on to become an industrialist. The movie is garnering decent numbers at the box office. The actor will next be seen in “Mr. and Mrs Mahi” co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The movie will be released on May 31. (Agencies)

