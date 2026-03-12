‘Bon Jovi’ biopic in the works as Universal wins bidding war for feature film

A film based on the life and journey of the famous rock band Bon Jovi is now in the works. Universal Pictures has won a bidding war to develop a feature film about the band known for global hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” and “It’s My Life.”

According to reports, writer Cody Brotter, who also wrote the upcoming thriller Killing Satoshi starring Pete Davidson and Casey Affleck, will pen the screenplay for the project. A director for the film has not been announced yet. The casting for the actors who will play the band members has also not been revealed. Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports will produce the film. Universal’s director of production development, Jacqueline Garell, will oversee the project for the studio. (ANI)

