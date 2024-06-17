Actor Rohit Chaudhary recalls chewing gum for 13-14 hours for 'A Day in Your Life'

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Chaudhary, who plays the role of Yuvraj Bhaiya in the web series 'A Day in Your Life', has opened up on the character, sharing how he had to chew gum continuously for 13-14 hours to maintain continuity in his entry shot.

Rohit, who has also appeared in 'Kanpuriye', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'Bahut Hua Samman', 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', and web shows like 'The Forgotten Army', 'Love J Action', and 'Gharwapsi', shared that he loved shooting for this web series as well.

“There are so many great incidents that I can't pick one. I remember putting chewing gum in my mouth in my entry shot, but after that, to maintain the continuity, I had to chew it for the next 13-14 hours! The next day, I wasn't able to move my jaw. It was hell!” he said.

Rohit described his character as having serious grey shades, but with a twist.

Talking about his role, Rohit, who also starred in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', said: "I am playing the role of Yuvraj, or Yuvraj Bhaiya, as most of the characters in the series call me 'bhaiya' only. He gives villainous vibes, but he is not a villain. I am not at all like Yuvraj in my real life, so there is no relatable factor."

"Also, I feel, as an actor, you have more fun playing characters when you can’t relate to them. It sounds absurd, but that's the truth," he shared.

When asked if he found the role challenging, he added: "Every day and everything is a challenge for an actor. I often say that it is easy to become an actor, but challenging to continue to be one. The world is changing at a faster pace, and today's audience, especially the youth, have a short attention span due to the various options available." (IANS)

Also Read: Saba Azad talks about losing out on voice over jobs after dating Hrithik Roshan

Also Watch: