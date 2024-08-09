Actor Shanto Khan, his father lynched by mob amid violent protests in Bangladesh

The situation in the South Asian country of Bangladesh and the outbreak of violence and targeted attacks are worrisome. In a shocking development, Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father Selim Khan, a film producer and politician, were lynched by a mob during violence in the country.

Shanto had played young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film “Tungiparar Miya Bhai” in 2021.

As per The Dhaka Tribute report, Shanto and his father Salim, a leader expelled from the Awami League, were beaten to death on Monday. The father and son were fleeing from their area when they became victims of mob anger at the Forkkabad Bazaar in Balia Union Parishad. They even fired shots from their pistol in defence, however, they were not able to save themselves and were lynched by another mob at the nearby Bagara Bazaar.

The deaths of father and son were confirmed by Chandpur Sadar Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Sheikh Mohsin Alam: “We have learned about their deaths, but no one informed us. We did not go there for our safety,” he said.

Shanto’s father Salim, who was a well-known producer, has been known for his illegal works, controversies and corrupt activities.

As per reports, the politician had been illegally extracting sand with hundreds of dredgers from the Padma-Meghna river in the Chandpur naval boundary, amassing crores of takas.

Several members of the Kolkata film industry expressed shock over the lynching of the Bangladeshi actor Shanto Khan and his father. In recent years, Shanto has worked with several Kolkata-based actors.

Popular actor Rajatabha Dutta said, “I was stunned after hearing the news that he and his father were killed. We don’t know the circumstances leading to their deaths. It saddens my heart to learn they were killed. Artists like us who thrive on art and creativity always yearn for peace, amity and brotherhood.” Dutta and Shanto had worked in the 2022 Bangladeshi film “Bikkhov”. (Agencies)

