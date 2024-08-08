Ben Affleck does it again! TV journo blasts him for being ‘rude’

Things have turned bad to worse for Bad Affleck amid his ongoing divorce battle with partner Jennifer Lopez as TV host Sarah Ferguson has accused the actor of being “rude” on her show. Ben Affleck kept his usual guard up as he answered her questions while promoting his film, Air, last year.

Sarah is now opening up on her list of least fun interviews she’s ever conducted and Ben seems to be topping that chart.

Calling Ben Affleck her worst interview subject, Sarah told the Sydney Morning Herald that Affleck acted “rude” and “not interested” during the interview with her last year. She also said that the actor was “going through the motions”, and neither smiled nor acted like he was in the mood for any questions. For the most part, the actor avoided looking at the camera, because of which they couldn’t air most of it. Only four of his answers to Ferguson’s questions were aired.

Sarah said, “He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions.” When asked how the film Air went on to evolve as a story about Michael Jordan’s family, Ben Affleck said, “It happened by my looking at the story and thinking initially, you know, knowing a little bit how these companies work, and knowing about, you know, knowing by instinct it wasn’t only white people who worked at this company who were relevant to the story.”

Last year, Ben Affleck compared doing interviews to “land mines”. When he was asked why he was not on Instagram like Jennifer Lopez, he told The Hollywood Reporter, “She thinks that because of experiences that I’ve had, I’ve become very guarded. And she’s right. I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.”

“I had a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable, and the entire pickup was something that was not only not right, it was actually the opposite of what I meant,” he added, reportedly referring to his 2021 interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reportedly not on talking terms. The two have distanced themselves and are living separate lives. It’s being said that JLo is pretty upset and feels “humiliated” by this divorce chatter because he was the one who initiated the romance the second time and wanted to speed things up with her. (Agencies)

