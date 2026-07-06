Actor Shilpa Shinde enters ‘Lock Upp Season 2’ as first wildcard

Just when viewers thought the drama inside ‘Lock Upp Sea son 2’ couldn’t get any bigger, the reality show has introduced its first wildcard contestant.

Actor Shilpa Shinde officially entered the Netflix series on Sunday, days after making headlines over her remarks on the sexual harassment complaint she had filed following her exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! in 2016.

Hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Lock Upp 2 has already witnessed heated confrontations, emotional revelations and its first eviction. With Shilpa Shinde stepping into the house as the first wildcard entrant, the competition is expected to take another dramatic turn. The makers, on Sunday, shared a promotional video on social media to announce Shinde’s entry in the Lock Upp. In the clip, she confidently declares, “Suna hai sab log andar apni-apni gaddi jamae baithe hain. Lekin unhein keh do jab tak koi bahar ka andar kadam nahi rakhta, tab tak hi unka raaj chalta rahega.”

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