Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi, Abhishek Pathak Welcome Baby Girl

Actor Shivaleeka Oberoi and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, the couple announced on Sunday through a heartfelt social media post.

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, the couple described their newborn as “our little Goddess Laxmi” and called her arrival “a blessing in its purest form.”

Shivaleeka Oberoi shared the announcement with a caption that read, “Our little Goddess Laxmi has arrived on an auspicious day. A blessing in its purest form.”

The announcement also included a note that said, “In a moment, our hearts found a whole new meaning! With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our precious. Baby Girl! 19th April 2026. Blessed parents Shivaleeka & Abhishek.”

In December 2025, the couple announced the pregnancy news amid the Christmas festivities. “Our love story has found its sweetest verse — a tiny blessing is joining our universe,” they wrote on social media. (ANI)

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