Bollywood Couple Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce Second Pregnancy

Beloved Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time.

On Sunday, Deepika made her pregnancy announcement with an adorable social media post.

She took to her official Instagram handle and published a cute pic of her daughter Dua holding a positive pregnancy test.

The ‘Cocktail’ actress simply captioned the post with two evil eye emojis.

As soon as the post reached the netizens, they started congratulating the mommy-to-be in the comment section.

Elated to have learned about the happy news, many prominent names from the entertainment world showered the parents-to-be with lovely wishes in the comment section.

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Parineeti Chopra flooded the comment section with ‘Congratulations’ for Deepika and Ranveer on their new journey. Additionally, Ananya Panday commented, Omggggg (red heart emoji) bigggggest love (Evil eye emoji).”

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Dua gets her partner in crime”. Neha Dupia added, “Oh my... what amazing news... @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh … congratulations you guys.” Mouni Roy shared, “Yay yay yay yay. Heartiest congratulations to you both + 1”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also commented with a few red heart emoticons. (IANS)

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