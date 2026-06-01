Actor Suniel Shetty Advocates Sports Promotion among Children

Actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday advocated for the need to promote sports among children. Speaking to the media, on the sidelines of the Khasdar (Sansad) Krida Mahotsav, Shetty shared, “When children’s attention stays on sports, they don’t wander anywhere else besides that. If anything positive has happened in my life, it has happened solely and only because of my love for sports. It is necessary to promote sports to divert children’s attention from every wrong thing.”

The actor also emphasised how sports will help keep children focused and guide them away from negative influences.

“This is the cure for it. Sports, health, and wellness. If we educate them, it will make a big difference. Today, in a city like Nagpur, you’ll see hundreds of thousands of kids involved in sports. When children focus on sports, they don’t have time for anything else. In my life too, if anything positive has happened, and even at this age, people talk about my fitness and health, it’s purely because of my love for sports. To steer our children away from negative influences, it’s crucial to encourage their involvement in sports,” he added.

“It’s incredible. Truly remarkable. That’s why it’s important for people like us to attend such events year after year, to spread the message that there’s no better way to maintain health than through sport,” Shetty further shared. (ANI)

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