Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty wears Mundu, celebrating his roots

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty celebrated his cultural roots by proudly wearing his traditional mundu.

Highlighting the importance of identity, the actor emphasized that staying connected to one’s heritage is the real essence of fashion. On Friday, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a stylish video of him. In the clip, Suniel is striking different poses in black coloured mundu. For the unversed, A mundu is a traditional dress of Kerala, India, worn by both men and women. The mundu is worn around the waist in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, the Lakshadweep islands, and the Maldives. It is similar to sarongs, dhotis, and lungis.

In the photoshoot, Suniel Shetty posed in a traditional mundu, proudly showcasing his cultural roots while exuding style and confidence. For the caption, the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor wrote, “Style changes, roots don’t. Wearing my Pride...my Mundu. Because identity is the real fashion. #TulunadMyPride.” (IANS)

