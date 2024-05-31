Actor Sunny Deol accused of cheating, false promise and forgery by film producers

Actor Sunny Deol has found himself at the centre of a new controversy. The actor has been accused of cheating and forgery by a film producer named Sorav Gupta.

Gupta from Sundawn Entertainment PVT LTD has made shocking allegations against the Gadar actor. Earlier this week in a press conference, the film producer accused Deol of taking payment in advance for a project that he never started.

In a press conference, Gupta accused Deol of taking a payment of Rs 1 crore for a film in 2016. He alleged that the actor continuously demanded more money with a promise to start filming soon, which he never did.

Gupta said that they signed Deol for the movie on the payment of Rs 4 crore with an advance payment of Rs 1 crore. “We gave him Rs 1cr in advance but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for “Poster Boys” (2017). He kept asking me for more money and by now my Rs 2.55cr is in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer,” Gupta said.

He also accused the actor of forgery as he claimed Deol has changed the agreement and raised his fee from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore.

“When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount Rs 4cr ko badha kar Rs 8cr kar diya aur profit to Rs 2cr kar diya (He changed a page of the agreement and raised his fees from Rs 4 crore to Rs 8 crore with the profit of Rs 2 crore),” he shared.

Gupta has filed a police complaint against Sunny. “The police issued [Deol] a notice on April 30. His office sent a letter saying he was out of town on the day he was to present himself,” Gupta said.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan was also part of the press conference as he claimed that he had faced the same issue with Deol earlier and has not settled his payments with him.

Darshan, known for films like “Janwar” (1999) and “Andaaz” (2003) said, “Sunny Deol acquired rights for my movie “Ajay” (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through.” He added, “Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again.”

An industry source further said that Deol is known to not fulfil his promise. A source has claimed how Sunny signed a movie, but demanded a huge amount after “Gadar 2” became a hit.

“He is a known troublemaker for years. Sunny had given a bound script of a film called “Ram Janmbhumi” to a producer who created a huge set in Mumbai. Sunny signed the film for Rs 5cr. But later, he refused to come to the sets and demanded a fees of Rs 25cr because he had delivered a blockbuster (Gadar 2, 2023),” source said. Sunny Deol’s team has not reacted to the claims yet. (Agencies)

