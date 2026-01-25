Actor Sunny Deol introduced as ‘Dharmendra ji ka beta’ in Border 2

Actor Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is out in theatres. Directed by Anubhav Singh and backed by JP Dutta, the movie is the sequel to his 1997 hit Border.

The movie opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, who loved the emotional storytelling wrapped in patriotism and strong performances. Netizens are hailing the movie, and one thing that has caught everyone’s attention is how Sunny Deol was introduced in the film credits, paying tribute to his late father Dharmendra.

Fans are praising Border 2, but more than that, they are talking about how Sunny paid tribute to his father, who passed away on 24 Nov 2025. The movie is Sunny’s first film after the actor’s death. Hailing the sweet move to honour the late actor, one X user wrote,’’Wow, what a tribute to the late Dharmendra Ji by #Border2 team. Sunny Deol is introduced as “Dharmendra ka Beta” at the start of movie credits Some people can say isme kya wo beta hi to hai, but empathic people will understand the core of the emotion.’’ (Agencies)

