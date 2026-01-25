Border 2 grand premiere: Varun Dhawan touches Sunny Deol’s feet, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul attend star-studded event

A grand premiere of ‘Border 2’ was a star-studded night for Mumbai. From Sukhwinder Singh to cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, several B-town celebs attended the event.

One of the highlights of the premiere was Varun Dhawan’s respectful gesture towards his co-star, Sunny Deol, outside the venue. Varun Dhawan was dressed in blue jeans and a leather jacket paired with a white t-shirt.

The grand premiere was attended by the lead cast, including Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Sonam Bajwa, producer Bhushan Kumar and others. The grand premiere also featured a guest from the cricket field, including the star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. He posed with actor Ahan Shetty, who looked stylish in an unbuttoned blue shirt, black jeans and a white t-shirt.

Singer Sukhwinder Singh also arrived at the event in a black hoodie to attend the grand premiere. Actor Suniel Shetty also attended the event to support his son Ahan Shetty at the grand premiere. Anna was dressed in an all-black outfit, looking stylish while posing for the camera. Parth Samthan also attended the event to show his support for the movie.

Apart from them, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also attended the grand premiere.

‘Border 2’ is directed by Anurag Singh and brings back Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

It is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and shows how the Army, Navy, and Air Force came together to fight as one. (ANI)

