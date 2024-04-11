Actor Varun Sharma lends his voice to Garfield in Hindi version

Actor Varun Sharma has given his voice for the much-awaited Hindi version of ‘The Garfield Movie’. Taking to Instagram, Sony Pictures treated fans with this exciting news and captioned the post, which read, “Garfield ke nakhre, aur Varun ka andaaz? Matlab adventure ka new level unlocked!

Meet @fukravarun - Garfield ki Hindi awaaz and the perfect partner in crime to the cat pack! This summer, watch #TheGarfieldMovie exclusively in cinemas on May 17 in English, Hindi & Tamil - Also in 3D!#Garfield #HindiVoice #VarunSharma.”

‘Garfield’, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father - scruffy street cat Vic - Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a hilarious, high-stakes heist, as per a statement from the film’s PR release.

‘Garfield’ has been voiced by Chris Pratt and Vic has been voiced by actor Samuel L. Jackson. Helmed by Mark Dindal, the film also features Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein and Bowen Yang. ‘The Garfield Movie’ is all set to hit the theatres on May 17, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set to star opposite Shehnaaz Gill in the upcoming movie ‘Sab First Class’. Recently, Shehnaaz posted a cozy photo with her co-star and the film crew.

The actress on Friday, shared a picture on Instagram from a cozy dinner with the movie’s cast and crew. She took the photo with Varun Sharma, director Balwinder Singh Janjua, and others present. The film is being helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and produced by Murad Khetani. (ANI)

Also Read: RajKummar Rao’s ‘Srikanth’ trailer delves into resilience of human spirit

Also Watch: