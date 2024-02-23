Actor Vidya Balan files FIR against unknown person for creating a fake Instagram account in her name

Actor Vidya Balan had lodged an FIR against an unknown person with Mumbai Police for creating a fake Instagram account in her name and asking for money from people.

According to Mumbai police, an unknown person who created an identical Instagram ID asked people for money by assuring them of jobs.

Khar Police has registered an FIR under Section 66 (C) of IT. Vidya Balan has many followers online and she keeps creating videos and reels that are loved by her fans. This issue has created a serious problem for her as someone is misusing her name and asking for money from people.

A police officer said that an unknown person created an identical Instagram ID of Vidya Balan and also created a Gmail account and then using those accounts, he started contacting people associated with Bollywood.

Police further said that he was asking people for money by assuring them of jobs.

When Vidya Balan came to know about this, she complained to Mumbai Police. Based on Balan’s complaint, Khar Police registered an FIR against an unknown person under Section 66 (C) of IT and an investigation has started.

She has earlier also mentioned the case in her Instagram stories about how someone was running an account in her name.

Meanwhile, talking about Vidya’s work front, she is all set to return to the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

The ace actor is known for essaying the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

On Monday, actor Kartik Aaryan, who headlined the second part and will also be seen in a lead role in the third part, welcomed Vidya on board.

“And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa

Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar,” he wrote. Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya’s iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, “The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the (laughter and thrill for the audience.” ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ will be released this Diwali. (ANI)

