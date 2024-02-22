Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan introduces ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ mystery girl

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, on Wednesday introduced a mystery lady from the upcoming installment of the horror-comedy franchise ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a piece of a jigsaw puzzle from the picture of an actress. The netizens were quick to make their guess saying it’s Triptii Dimri.

Kartik wrote in the caption: “Solve kijiye Is Bhool Bhulaiyaa ko #Bb3MysteryGirl #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Diwali2024.”

One user commented: “Tripti Dimri”. Another wrote: “Manjulika vs bulbul” referencing the characters of Manjulika, and Bulbbul played by Triptii in the streaming film ‘Triptii’. A third user wrote: “Bhabhi 2 in bhool bhulaiya 3 (sic),” referencing Triptii’s character of Zoya (Bhabhi 2) in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’.

‘Animal’ has completely changed the graph of Triptii’s career even though she has delivered stellar performances in films like ‘Bulbbul’, ‘Qala’ and ‘Laila Majnu’.

Earlier, Kartik extended a warm welcome back to Vidya Balan. He shared a mash-up of the song ‘Ami Je Tomar’ with visuals of Vidya Balan dancing to the song from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ and that of Kartik from “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. He wrote in the caption: “And its happening, Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3.” (Agencies)

