Actor Vijay Varma plays lawyer who fights cases pro bono in ‘Murder Mubarak’

Actor Vijay Varma, who was last seen in the streaming film ‘Jaane Jaan’, has spilled beans on his character in the upcoming OTT offering ‘Murder Mubarak’. On Thursday, the actor interacted with the media at Next on Netflix event and shared that he plays a lawyers in ‘Murder Mubarak’. His character fights cases on a pro bono basis.

Talking to the media, he said, “The film is set in Delhi at a high profile club which is visited by many elites. I play a lawyer in the film who fights cases on a pro bono basis”.

‘Murder Mubarak’ also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Suhail Nayyar. The mystery thriller film will soon debut on Netflix. (IANS)

