Actor Vishal says we are all one irrespective of difference in caste, creed, religion

Greeting his friends and fans on the occasion of Easter, actor Vishal on Sunday said that irrespective of difference in caste, creed or religion, we are all one.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen a greeting for his friends and fans on the occasion of Easter, he wrote, “Happy Easter to one and all. One of my favourite days in the year where my friends rejoice it along with me not because it’s a holiday but because it brings us close to the holy father Lord Jesus. Peace and harmony. Irrespective of difference in caste creed religion. We all are one.”

He went on to say, “Happy Easter once again. Am waiting for my goodies. Darling friends, consider this tweet as a shameless self invite for them. lol. Love to all. Ah! There we go. Got my first cake while I type. Thanks to @prasadrajk101 bro, @stefey_prasad for the cake, God bless.” (IANS)

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