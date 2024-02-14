Actress Aakanksha Pal recalls childhood memories of Saraswati Puja

Actress Aakanksha Pal shared her plans for the Vasant Panchami elebrations, and reminisced about her childhood memories of Saraswati Puja.

Aakanksha, who essays the role of Nimrat in the show ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye’ said: “Vasant Panchami is a celebration of new beginnings and the blossoming of knowledge. On this auspicious day, I embrace the spirit of Saraswati Puja by immersing myself in learning and creativity.”

“Whenever I do Saraswati Puja, It reminds me of my childhood days when I used to do puja with my mother and she used to teach me the significance of it. It is a festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. I think the festival is celebrated in its unique way in different regions of the country, depending on their cultures,” she shared.

The actress added: “I will also be performing the Saraswati Puja with devotion, seeking blessings for wisdom and guidance. Let us all embrace the wisdom of Maa Saraswati and embark on this journey of enlightenment and growth this Vasant Panchami.”

The show stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in the lead. It airs on Zee TV. (IANS)

