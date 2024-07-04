Tauba Tauba in the house: Karan Johar drops selfie with Vicky Kaushal, Karan Aujla

As makers of the upcoming film starring Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri released the song 'Tauba Tauba', Karan Johar dropped a selfie with the actor and singer Karan Aujla.

Taking to his Instagram Stories Karan dropped the selfie where all three can be seen posing for the camera.



He also added a caption that read, ‘Tauba Tauba in the house’.

Titled 'Tauba Tauba', the peppy track, which was unveiled on Tuesday. Recently, Dharma Productions' released the trailer of the film, which also stars Ammy Virk.



This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! The trailer stars Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood. Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.



The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer. The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the chemistry between the lead trio. From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview. The trailer also features a remix version of 'Mere mehboob mere sanam,' from the 1998 hit comedy-action film 'Duplicate' starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles.



The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk brings his signature brand of humour to the table. And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the centre of it all.'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.



Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.



Bad Newz is co-produced by him along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film is scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja.

The film will hit theatres on July 19. (ANI)

Also Read: Why Kerry Washington regrets going public about her last relationship

Also Watch: