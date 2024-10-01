Actress Kareena Kapoor Reflects on Bollywood's Male Dominance

Actress Kareena Kapoor, best known for her outstanding performances in ‘Chameli’ and ‘Refugee’, once called out the Bollywood industry for its male dominance.

In a throwback video, when asked about her ideal role in the film, Bebo said, “Ideal role? Ideal role, actually I don’t have an ideal role. As long as the role is good, it’s okay, because this is a male-dominated industry like I did in my first film, it was a very good role, I’d like to get meaty roles like that I’d like to get meaty roles like that.”

Kareena made her power-packed debut in 2000 with Abhishek Bachchan, who also debuted in the same film alongside Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty. Later, Kareena was praised for her breathtaking role in the action drama film that made her earn her Filmfare For Best Actor Female Debut. She later featured in several films including, ‘Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Asoka’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...’, ‘Mujhse Dosti Karoge!’, ‘Jeena Sirf Merre Liye’, ‘Talaash: The Hunt Begins...’, ‘Khushi’, ‘Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon’ and war-drama ‘L.O.C. Kargil’.

In 2004, she astonished everyone after featuring in Sudhir Mishra’s directorial ‘Chameli’. The film also featured Rahul Bose, Rinke Khanna, Shahil Raichand, Yashpal Sharma, Satyajit Sharma, Pankaj Jha, Kabir Sadanand, Makrand Deshpande, Tarun Shukla and Mahek Chahal in a special appearance role. The drama film made her earned special jury recognition at the 49th Filmfare Awards. She also earned two Critics Awards for Best Actress for her 2004 film ‘Dev’ and her 2006 film ‘Omkara’. In the upcoming years, she received the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for Imtiaz Ali’s directorial ‘Jab We Met’ and 2010 film ‘We Are Family’ respectively.

On the personal front, on October 16, 2012, Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Later, she gave birth to their sons Taimur and Jehangir in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena said that despite adding Khan to her name she would continue practicing Hinduism after marriage.

The ‘Bodyguard’ fame actress is all set to feature in the Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Singham Again’ helmed by ‘All The Best’ fame director Rohit Shetty. The action-drama also features Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Dayanand Shetty and Ashutosh Rana in crucial roles. (IANS)

