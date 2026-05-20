Actress Mouni Roy Gives Peek Into ‘Chaotic’ Cannes Amid Divorce Buzz

Actress Mouni Roy, who confirmed separation with Suraj Nambiar on May 19, shared a glimpse into her “chaotic” Cannes time.

Mouni shared a series of photos from the balcony of her room in the French Riviera. She is seen dressed in a monochromatic look paired with knee-length boots and a trench coat.

She wrote in the caption section of Instagram: “Cannes & Chaos ! Bonjour x.”

This isn’t her first time at the French Riviera. Mouni made her Cannes debut in 2023.

The actress is currently making headlines over her divorce with husband Suraj Nambiar. (IANS)

Also Read: Suraj Nambiar Responds to Speculation Surrounding Marriage with Mouni Roy