Suraj Nambiar Responds to Speculation Surrounding Marriage with Mouni Roy

Suraj Nambiar has publicly addressed speculation surrounding his separation from actor Mouni Roy, strongly denying rumours of alimony disputes and third-party involvement while accusing sections of the media of spreading "deliberate misinformation."

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Nambiar said recent reports about the couple's separation were "absolutely malicious" and misrepresented the nature of their split.

"Reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious," Nambiar wrote, adding, "Let me set the record straight once and for all. There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved."

"Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's wellbeing. That is the truth. Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone," he added.

Nambiar also criticised public commentary involving individuals unrelated to the situation, urging restraint from both social media users and media organisations.

"I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party. Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this," he wrote.

Nambiar said both he and Roy had handled the separation with "dignity" and expected the same from those reporting on their personal lives.

"Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair," Nambiar said, adding, "I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do."

Reiterating that the couple's earlier joint statement "said everything that needed to be said," he requested privacy moving forward and asked the public to "allow both of us the space to move forward in peace."

Earlier, Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had jointly announced their separation through a formal social media statement, saying they had mutually decided to "part ways" after "thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities." (ANI)

Also Read: Shakira drops 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem ‘Dai Dai’ with Burna Boy