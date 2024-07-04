Actress Parineeti Chopra says 'everything is not chak de phatte for Punjabis'

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Wednesday engaged in an interactive session with fans on Instagram, aiming to debunk common myths about the country.

The actress, who has 44.2 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section for a lively interaction with her fanbase, encouraging them to share myths about India.

In her post, she wrote: "Loved that! Let's break common myths about India...Send me videos/myths!".

One fan debunked the myth, stating, "Sardars and Punjabis don't use Balle Balle in their conversations!". Parineeti responded, "YES! And everything is not chak de phatte...Lassi is not our only beverage."

Another user wrote: "Everyone who lives in Rajasthan carries multiple pots of water on their head through the desert."

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress clarified, "It's a beautiful traditional image! But Rajasthan also has commercial and modern cities."

One fan said: "Completely unrelated to what you have asked, but Raghav is the cutest husband one can get." Parineeti responded with humour, "Small break for FACTS", accompanied by a kiss emoji.

Parineeti tied the knot with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, at a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On the professional front, Parineeti recently portrayed Amarjot Kaur in the biographical musical drama 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh as the titular character.

It charts the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, the highest record-selling artist of his time, Amar Singh Chamkila.

Parineeti began her acting career in 2011 with the romantic comedy 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', alongside Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

The actress has since appeared in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Jabariya Jodi', 'The Girl on the Train', 'Golmaal Again', 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar', and 'Mission Raniganj'. (IANS)

