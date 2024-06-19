Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas declares she is inspired by ‘angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘every day’

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, who won her first Tony Award for her production ‘The Outsiders’, and her daughter Vivian. Priyanka shared a candid picture of Jolie and her daughter on her Instagram stories as ‘The Outsiders’ won the Tony Award for Best Musical.

“Huge congratulations to this angel, who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for Best Musical for ‘The Outsiders’ and also for multiple awards and 12 nominations! You’re a force, and I’m so inspired by you every day. @angelinajolie Congratulations, Vivian,” Priyanka wrote.

‘The Outsiders’ is a 2023 musical told from the perspective of 14-year-old Ponyboy Curtis. It is set in Oklahoma during the 1960s and follows the conflict between two rival gangs, divided by their socioeconomic status.

Vivian is one of the six children shared by Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The actress filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. (IANS)

