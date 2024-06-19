Sarfira: Akshay Kumar shines as Vir Mhatre as he builds ‘India’s first low-cost airline’

Akshay Kumar is all set to return to the silver screens as Vir Mhatre, who is on a mission to build ‘India’s first low-cost airline’ for the common man. The makers of the film recently unveiled the trailer, which also features Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sudha Kongara who also helmed the Tamil original, Soorarai Pottru, the film is set in the world of startups and the aviation industry. The trailer shows Akshay’s character overcoming obstacles and financial restrictions to meet a business tycoon, played by Paresh Rawal, who also owns an airline in the country.

After getting insulted by the tycoon, Akshay’s character is seen going on a solo journey and vowing to roll out tickets worth Rs 1 to make air travel affordable for “aam aadmi”.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Sapne woh nahi jo aap sote huye dekhte hain, sapne woh hote hain jo aapko sone hi nahi dete. Ek aise hi sapne ki kahani hai Sarfira (Dreams are not what come to you in your sleep; they are the reason you cannot sleep).”

According to the synopsis, the film “set to inspire the common man to dream big and to chase your dreams even if the world calls you crazy”. Sarfira is a uniquely Indian story of grit, determination and jugood, of an underdog challenging the socio-economic fabric of a system entrenched in class, caste and power dynamics. Sarfira will release in theatres on July 12. (Agencies)

