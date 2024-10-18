Actress Radhika Apte expecting first baby

Radhika Apte is pregnant. The actress and her husband British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor are expecting their first baby together. Radhika debuted her baby bump at the BFI London Film Festival. She attend the screening of her movie “Sister Midnight” at BFI London Film Festival. Radhika shared pictures from her appearance on social media but didn’t mention her pregnancy. In her social media post, she wrote, “SISTER MIDNIGHT UK Premier #lff2024.” In the pictures, she posed solo as well as with the cast and crew of her film.

For her red carpet appearance, Radhika wore a black, off-shoulder midi dress. She tied her hair in a bun. Peers and fans couldn’t contain their excitement as they saw her pictures. Many congratulated her on the good news.

Radhika Apte is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. They got married in 2012. They divide their time between London and Mumbai. The two keep a low profile and are rarely spotted together. Radhika and Benedict met in 2011 when the actress was spending more of her time in London. She had taken a break from work and was learning contemporary dance. Radhika and Benedict had a small wedding in 2012 before an official ceremony in 2013. On the work front, Radhika was last seen in a cameo role in “Merry Christmas”, directed by Sriram Raghavan and starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. She next has Akka with Keethy Suresh. The series is being directed by debutante writer-director Dharmaraj Shetty. (Agencies)

