Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar to show stark realities of Bollywood circle with ‘Wives of Bollywood’

National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, is set to tell another explosive story, this time from the glamorous world of Bollywood.

While the filmmaker has earlier directed films like ‘Fashion’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Chandni Bar’ and ‘Heroine’, this time the story will follow the Bollywood wives of the stars of the Hindi film industry.

His latest project ‘Wives of Bollywood’ promises to shed light on the unseen facets of the glamorous lives that the wives of Bollywood star-wives lead, peppered with scandal, gossip, power struggles and eye-popping luxury.

Talking about the film, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “There is a lot of speculation around the lives of Bollywood star wives, the aim is to bring these untold stories inspired by real incidents, on big screen”.

The director is known for his hard-hitting critically acclaimed and commercially successful films that portray the stark realities of society. With a career spanning over two decades and a reputation for making films that critique societal injustices, His next film is expected to offer a bold commentary on the social life of the entertainment industry.

Producer Pranav Jain said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Madhur sir once again after the success of India Lockdown. He has a reputation for creating authentic films, and this topic promises to be explosive, given the intrigue surrounding the lives of celebrity wives at home and in social settings”.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and P J Motion Pictures, the film is expected to go on floors early next year.

Earlier, Madhur Bhandarkar had told the story from the galleries of Bollywood with his 2012 directorial ‘Heroine’ which starred Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan in the titular role. The film revolved around the life of a once-successful film actress whose career is on the decline.

The film also starred Arjun Rampal and Randeep Hooda, Shahana Goswami, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Dutta, Helen, Shilpi Sharma, Mugdha Godse and Lillete Dubey. It was released on September 21, 2012 coinciding with Kareena’s 32nd birthday. (IANS)

