Actress Sharmin Segal finally opens up about her arrogant behaviour with her co-star Aditi Rao Hydari

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama web series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar” has been receiving praise from critics as well as the audience. Actress Sharmin Segal who played the role of Alamzeb in the web series was trolled for her performance. Netizens even called her emotionless and targeted her.

Sharmin’s performance was turned into a meme and people started mocking her dialogues. Sharmin previously claimed that he took inspiration from Meena Kumari’s “Pakeezah” in 1972 and tried to evoke a similar emotion in her performance.

Sharmin Segal said that her comment on Meena Kumari’s nothingness was taken out of context. During an interview with Zoom, Sharmin said that her statement was selectively picked and turned into something negative which she never meant. She even said her statement about Meena Kumari ji looking into nothingness was taken into a different context. She said that people took the word nothingness and said that never called Meena Kumariji or her performance in Paakeezah nothingness. She said that she referred to the way she stares into infinity and looks at something celestial that can be seen only by her, but in reality, there is nothing there. Sharmin said that she would never compare herself to Meena Kumariji as she is a legend and she was just inspired by her greatness.

Sharmin Segal said that several videos on the internet surfaced from the promotional events and netizens dubber her attitude her co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh as arrogant. She said that she was a privileged insider schooling the two outsiders. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin even said that her interview clips were being taken out of context. Sharmin said that she shared a cordial equation with both Aditi and Sanjeeda. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Adding nuts to weight loss diets could help achieve goal early’: Study

Also watch: