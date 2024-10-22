Actress Sobhita Dhulipala flags off wedding festivities with Naga Chaitanya

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala and Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, who are set to tie the nuptial knot soon, have flagged off their wedding festivities. On Monday, the ‘Made In Heaven’ actress took to her Instagram, and dropped pictures from the Pasupu Danchadam ceremony which marks the starting of wedding festivities in Telugu culture. She wrote in the caption, “Godhuma Raayi Pasupu danchatam And so it begins”.

For the occasion, the actress opted for a coral and green-toned silk saree, paired with a golden blouse. She braided her long hair and adored it with a gajra. An assortment of gold jewellery and green glass bangles rounded up her look for pre-wedding celebrations.

Pictures show her entering the venue with a plate full of raw turmeric, surrounded by the women of her family. She could be seen taking part in grinding the turmeric and taking blessings from the priest and the seniors of her family, as she is at the threshold of starting a new life with Naga Chaitanya.

In other pictures, Sobhita could be seen having a great time with her sister, friends and bridesmaids, while in some other frames she could be seen posing beautifully for the camera.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad in August this year. The occasion was graced by the couple’s families and close friends. While Naga Chaitanya opted for a white kurta-pyjama teamed with a matching dupatta. Sobhita donned a peach coloured traditional look paired with a bun accessorised with flowers.

Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021. Naga Chaitanya’s dad, Telugu megastar Nagarjuna took to X to make the engagement announcement, sharing glimpses of the couple from the private ceremony. (IANS)

Also Read: Mumbai cops trace sender of extortion message to Salman Khan

Also Watch: