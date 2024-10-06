Minister Konda Surekha again comments on Naga Chaitanya, Samantha’s divorce

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce again became a topic of discussion after Telangana Environment Minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha’s shocking statements. Surekha earlier said that the couple got separated because of KT Rama Rao, aka KTR. Samantha and Chay reacted strongly to these remarks and even slammed the Congress leader. Later, she took back her statements. However, there’s another update.

A few hours after taking back her statements on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Konda Surekha has made more shocking claims. As reported by News 18 Showsha, Surekha said that whatever she has said is wrong, but till today, no one knows why the couple parted ways. She questioned, “Did they even clarify on that? Whatever I have said, it was based on our internal sources from the film industry.”

Further, the Congress leader stated that she may have reacted angrily, but whatever she said is the truth. According to the politician, she has not hidden anything and she won’t spare KTR. The statements have been made a few hours after her apology. The politician earlier said, “I had to criticise him (KT Rama Rao). I do not have any personal animosity towards anyone. Taking the name of a family was inadvertent.”

Samantha and Chay both didn’t let her remarks slide. Both reacted strongly to Konda Surekha’s claims and slammed her for making speculations on their divorce. The ex-couple mentioned that their divorce happened on mutual terms and requested people not to make any speculations. Chay’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, filed a criminal and defamation case against the Congress leader again. He slammed her and stated that she should not “use the lives of movie stars who stay away from politics to criticise your opponents.” Later, the “Laal Singh Chaddha” star shared a document of the legal action they have taken against her. Several stars like Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, Nani, Chinmayi Sripada, and others came out in their support. (Agencies)

