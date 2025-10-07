Actress Somy Ali calls out society for ignoring poets’ worth

Actress Somy Ali has voiced her concern over society’s indifference toward poets, emphasizing how their true worth often goes unrecognized during their lifetime. In her recent post on Instagram, she reflected on the lack of dignity and respect shown to those who dedicate their lives to words and expression. Ali noted that their contributions are often celebrated only after their passing. Somy posted a video of herself and penned a lengthy note that read, “One of the most beautiful Hindi songs ever. I wish I could translate it. It’s about the lack of dignity and respect society displays against poets. It’s only upon their death, their work is cherished and they never get to learn their worth.” (IANS)

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s last film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to release on Oct 31, says filmmaker Rajesh Bhuyan

Also Watch: