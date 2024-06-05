Actress Sonakshi on heat wave: Unchecked human activity has led to irreversible damage

Actress Sonakshi Sinha said that intense heat waves across the nation are the direct consequence of human activity, and the damage cannot be reversed.

The ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ actress said that now is the time to act to reverse the change by prioritising education and raising awareness.

Sonakshi said, “The recent heat wave and abrupt temperature spike serve as a stark reminder that global warming is undeniably real. In fact, we are experiencing what can only be described as global heating. This dire state of our planet is a consequence of human activity, and while the situation is severe, I believe it’s not too late to make a positive change and protect our environment.”

India is currently witnessing a surge in temperature in the majority of its parts. While the monsoon arrived in Kerala, it’s yet to provide respite in other parts of the country, especially the north, where the mercury is touching 52 degrees Celsius.

The actress further mentioned that although we may not be able to reverse the damage entirely, we can certainly work to mitigate its effects.

“We must prioritise education and awareness about climate change among both children and adults.”

The actress also shared tips on how to battle the intense heat, as she told IANS: “Additionally, it’s crucial to take care of ourselves during extreme heat. I stay hydrated and seek shade whenever possible, and I urge everyone to do the same.”

“Let’s take responsibility for our well-being, support each other, and commit to preserving our planet,” she added. (IANS)

