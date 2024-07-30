Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar’s X account hacked

Javed Akhtar’s X account was hacked. The veteran lyricist, who is an avid social media user, kept updating his followers on an hourly basis has shared that his social media platform was hacked. On Sunday night, Akhtar shared that his account was hacked by some notorious beings who shared a post about the Indian Olympic team.

Taking to his X account, Akhtar informed that his account was compromised and that the post about the Indian team at the ongoing Summer Olympics was not shared by him. The screenwriter wrote on X, ‘’My X ID is hacked. There is a message ostensibly from my account about our Indian team for Olympics . It is totally harmless but not sent by me . We are in the process of complaining to the concern authorities in X .’’

The post in question on the Olympics that was ‘’totally harmless’’ has now been deleted from the account. Akhtar is known for his outspoken views whether it’s on political, social issues or any other current topic. He actively uses his social media platform to express his opinions and has been seen reacting to the comments on his posts.

Most recently, he called out a troll who called him a ‘son of Gaddar (traitor)’ questioning his family’s contribution to the Indian freedom struggle.

Akhtar’s account was hacked hours after Manu Bhaker won India’s first medal at the Paris Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. On Sunday (July 28) Manu won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol individual event. (Agencies)

