Actress Tabu bags role in international OTT series ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Actress Tabu has been roped in for the upcoming streaming series ‘Dune: Prophecy’. She will be seen in a recurring role in the series that serves as the prequel to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’, which was released in 2021. The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’, reports ‘Variety’. It is inspired by the novel ‘Sisterhood of Dune’ written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The official logline says, “Set within the expansive universe of ‘Dune’, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.” As per ‘Variety’, Tabu will be seen in the role of Sister Francesca.

The character is described as “strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital”.

‘Dune: Prophecy’ will also star: Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series has had a long road to the screen, including multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023. Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Fillers should be a luxury not necessity like your daily protein intake’: Nia Sharma

Also Watch: