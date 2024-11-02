Actress Tabu looks ethereal in khadi silk gown at New York premiere of ‘Dune’

Actress Tabu flew to New York for the much-anticipated premiere of HBO’s “Dune: Prophecy”, based on Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune: The Sisterhood”. Known for her powerful performances across Hindi and regional films, as well as her impeccable fashion sense, Tabu made heads turn at the grand premiere.

As the event approached, fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaited her red carpet-look. Tabu did not disappoint, gracing the red carpet in a breathtaking black ensemble designed by the renowned Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. It was was a unique couture creation that reinterprets the classic Angrakha. It showcases the revival of Abu Sandeep’s iconic ‘Crushed Silk’ collection. Crafted from pure Khadi silk, it boasts a crushed texture achieved through a signature artisanal technique, perfected over thirty-eight years ago. Her stunning appearance left everyone in awe, and fans are now more excited than ever to see her in “Dune: Prophecy”. In the series, Tabu’s character of Sister Francesca is described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. As per the logline, “Once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital”.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, “Dune: Prophecy” follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series will stream exclusively in India on JioCinema Premium.

The series also includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, which Denis recently adapted into two-part movies which featured Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Fergusson and Oscar Isaac, among others. (Agencies)

