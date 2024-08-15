Tabu’s first look from ‘Dune: Prophecy’: ‘Said yes without batting an eyelid’

Tabu’s first look from “Dune: Prophecy” is out. The actress plays Sister Francesca in the prequel series. The actress has shared that she said yes to the project ‘without batting an eyelid’. The series is a prequel to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster “Dune” movies.

In the first look from the highly anticipated series, Tabu can be seen dressed in black, with her hair in a ponytail as she gazes intently.

The actress has called the experience ‘extraordinary’ and feels delighted that the creators trusted her with this character.

“It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in “Dune: Prophecy” right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid,” Tabu said in a statement shared with the media.

She added, “It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!” Tabu’s character of Sister Francesca is described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake. As per the logline, “Once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital”.

Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

The series will stream exclusively in India on JioCinema Premium. However, the release date is not out yet. The series also includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s novel Dune, which Denis recently adapted into two-part movies which featured Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebeca Fergusson and Oscar Isaac among others. (Agencies)

